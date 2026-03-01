The Last Car Elvis Presley Ever Drove Was A Classy Stutz Fit For A King

Although not exactly a performance enthusiast — despite his star turns as a racer in movies like "Viva Las Vegas," "Speedway," and "Spinout" — Elvis Presley definitely seemed to have a lifelong passion for cars. And while he may be best associated with Cadillacs, especially of the pink variety, his favorite may have been the 1973 Stutz Blackhawk III in which he took his final drive. (Well, his final final ride, of course, came in a Cadillac hearse, designed as a flex for dead people, but the Blackhawk was the last car he actually piloted.)

In fact, Presley was enough of a Stutz fan that he purchased five of them over his lifetime, including two he gave away. There's even evidence that Presley was Stutz' first Blackhawk customer: The story goes that Stutz's chief dealer took an early prototype to Los Angeles to display at the LA International Auto Show, hoping to attract some star power along the way and eventually give the car to Frank Sinatra. But when Elvis saw the Blackhawk, he was so eager to buy it that he agreed to appear in promotional photos with it — something Sinatra was reluctant to do. Guess who got the car.

Now, just to be clear, the Blackhawk wasn't born from the original Stutz company, which had been founded in 1898, rose to prominence with models like the Bearcat, and was sunk by the Great Depression. Stutz 2.0 came about under the direction of moneyman James O'Donnell and automotive designer extraordinaire Virgil Exner, with an assist from John Delorean, then at Pontiac. Yep, underneath its glitzy good looks, the Blackhawk was based on the 1969 Pontiac Grand Prix. Here's how one got into Elvis Presley's hands.