Why BMW Switched From The Kidney Grilles To The Nostril

In recent years, BMW fans have found the Bavarian marque's oversized kidney grilles a bit of an eyesore. The divisively styled new BMW 7 Series is an example, as is the garish-looking BMW XM, not to mention the M3's freakishly large nostrils. Frankly, these grilles have grown to comical proportions, and while the brand is backtracking with the Neue Klasse design ethos, Adrian van Hooydonk (BMW's design boss) is not one to admit it was a failure. While he acknowledges the backlash, BMW's head of design notes that the move hasn't really affected overall sales. In fact, he defends the decision by pointing to China.

Apparently, Chinese car buyers adore the road presence of an oversized grille, and BMW simply cannot ignore China's design preferences because it's an important market. China alone contributed to over 25% of total sales in 2025, and that's after a 12.5% year-to-date decline, mind you. The dip in sales is not exclusive to BMW, as other European carmakers, including Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Ferrari, have all reported poor China sales in 2025.

Overall, however, BMW has done well. Sales in Europe have gone up by 7%, and the U.S. saw a 5% year-to-date improvement. Despite the grille sentiment, people are buying what BMW is selling, which is exactly what van Hooydonk argues. But then why backtrack with the Neue Klasse and the new 2026 iX3? Funnily enough, many Chinese EVs now sport cleaner front-end styling, save for a few makes. While BMW claims it doesn't follow trends, we can't help but notice the coincidence.