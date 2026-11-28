Lately, and far too often, we seem to ask, "What the Flock?" You tired yet? Private citizens across the country are, and interestingly, so are the cities, counties, and towns that hired the Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) company in the first place. Because, (no) thanks to Flock's contracts and a lack of state statutes, breaking up with Flock Safety can be as frustrating as finding bird poop on your freshly washed car.

For example, Flock's Evidence Policy states that customers, who are usually police departments, wholly own and control the data its cameras collect. Except when they don't. Per the company's retention policy, said data is also kept for only seven days by default before being wiped from the cloud server. Except when it isn't: state laws can allow longer retention.

A growing number of cities are dropping Flock camera contracts, but that doesn't mean the data is gone or that the recordings have stopped. Even if garbage bags are thrown over a Flock camera's prying eyes, the police are still watching every move you make. Ostensibly, they're not doing it on purpose, but the rotten apples using ALPR systems for unprofessional reasons get plenty of attention, like the "good cop" who stalked his wife and the bad cops who conducted unlawful data searches. A silver lining is that sharing between agencies, particularly those out of state, is already restricted or outright illegal in some states.

Flock's blanket policy allows customers, whoever they may be, to share data as they see fit to "help solve crime." Where states have stepped in, though, the protections on the use of that data are clarified and far stricter, and any mishandling of it can be subject to penalties.