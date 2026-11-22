Buckling a seat belt is second nature, or it should be. Once the car door is closed, next comes that click of confirmation. But safety belts were introduced long, long, long after 1769, when the first car ever made came into existence. Not that seat belts were an afterthought; they simply weren't thought of at all. Not for cars, anyway.

Early iterations of the seat belt were developed in the 19th century and intended for aircraft. Seat belts weren't added to consumer cars until 1949, when Wisconsin-based Nash Motors Company introduced them. Still, not until 1968 were seat belts federally mandated for every seating position in passenger cars. This standard was later amended to include buses and trucks; however, this was merely a manufacturing requirement. Actual seat belt usage and enforcement were left to the states. Because of this, there remains one state that doesn't require adults to wear a seat belt: New Hampshire.

In 1984, New York became the first state to make seat belt use mandatory. The exceptions were children who, depending on age and weight, are to be secured either in a child safety seat or booster. Keep in mind that Volvo, the maven of automotive safety, introduced the three-point seat belt in 1959. Despite evidence showing seat belts not only minimize injuries but also save lives, automotive safety systems receive plenty of pushback, at least initially.