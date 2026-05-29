Unsure With How To Cancel Service, City Officials Are Covering Flock Cameras With Trash Bags Until They Can Be Removed

Dayton, Ohio's utility poles are sporting new accessories this week in the form of a black trash bag. Police and local authorities are working to cover the controversial Flock cameras installed throughout the city as they try to figure out how to severe ties with the company. The rush to cover them follows what 404 Media reports as "months of resident outrage, a scandal in which the city was sharing Flock camera data for immigration enforcement apparently on accident, and a $30,000 audit into how the cameras are being used."

It's been a chaotic several months for Dayton dealing with its Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) data and Flock. Last October, officials found out data was "accidentally" shared with the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. That embarrassing error, Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal said in a recent press conference, came down to a selection in the software to not share data.

This month, the city's own Dayton Daily News published an investigative report that also found "law enforcement agencies across Ohio and the United States conduct thousands of searches of local police data every single day. In January alone, hundreds of local searches listed "immigration" as a search reason." It also found that some agencies were not clear in why they were requesting ALPR data, with either vague responses or in some instances just put down as "other."