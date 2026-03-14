Does Bird Poop Damage Your Car's Paint?

Birds. Some are sacred. Some are deadly. Some are delicious. They can fly, float, swim and sing. Science suggests these magnificent creatures descended from dinosaurs. But when their droppings descend onto your car, you'll want to act quickly. As many of you may unfortunately know, bird poop can ruin your car's paint job. Big time.

The stuff is so bad for paint that automakers develop artificial bird poop in labs, spray it onto test panels, and then, as if that's not enough fun, they bake their work to simulate the effects of sunlight and create poop cement. Why? Because in the real world, paint expands and contracts with heat cycles. When it cools, whatever gunk is on the surface embeds itself in the enamel. Bird poop loves to embed.

The first problem is that bird poop is especially acidic, with a pH of 3 to 4.5, and will etch into your clear coat and your paint if left alone. For context, a pH of 7 is neutral, like clean, fresh water. Each unit up or down represents a tenfold variation in acidity.

Also, birds don't launch pee and poop separately — most birds, anyway. Ostriches are the known exception, and if ostrich poop is on your car, you may have more pressing ornithological concerns. Otherwise, your average bird dropping contains both solids and uric acid, also known as the white, goopy part, which doesn't break down in water like the urea in human urine. That's problem number two, so to speak. Bird poop's acidic, and not water-soluble. Sweet. On the bright side, it's also a real pain to clean — wet or dry.