'Good Officer' Resigns After Using Flock Cameras To Stalk His Wife

Apache Junction Chief of Police Michael Pooley spoke with reporters after the investigation, which ended with McDaniels' decision to leave the force. Pooley said that, while McDaniels' actions were an overreach, the officer himself was "a good officer" beneath it all — not the usual "bad apple" script we get when cops abuse their power. He also went on to say that, despite the ability for police to misuse the system, Apache Junction would not discontinue use of Flock readers: "Here in the city of Apache Junction, right now we are going to still continue to use this technology."

This Arizona situation is just the latest in a long string of police abusing their Flock power to stalk and harass drivers, which is itself just the latest in a long string of police abuses of power. Studies show police often commit domestic violence at higher rates than the general population, while receiving fewer consequences. Flock cameras just handed abusers another tool.