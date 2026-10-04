Flock Cameras Come With Guidance For Police Agencies On How To 'Own The Narrative'

There is no shortage of fair criticism to levy against Flock Safety and its 100,000-plus-unit network of Fourth Amendment-violating mass surveillance cameras. Besides the obvious issues with a privately owned surveillance network, for which, according to the ACLU, the company removed the phrase "Flock does not own and shall not sell Customer Data" from the service contract, the cameras have been repeatedly and totally predictably abused by law enforcement across the country. Thanks to 404Media, the public now has access to an internal handbook that Flock Safety gives to law enforcement to teach them how to "own the narrative."

Owning the narrative is an interesting phrase given the fact that police officers have been involved in cases such as getting caught stalking their wife and tracking down an ex-girlfriend who changed her identity to escape their abuse, with the assistance of Flock cameras. To help police departments sell the idea of Flock cameras and ALPRs to city governments, the Flock Safety guide recommends that officers "meet with city council members before votes occur" to curtail any potential criticism when a city puts Flock consideration up for public comment.

According to the document, the agencies most successful in selling Flock cameras to cities are those who persuade city council members before any public comment period. Questions they are encouraged to address with elected officials include, "What can police do with Flock cameras?" "How do you tell if you're under police surveillance?" and "What if you don't want a private company to track your every move while in public?"