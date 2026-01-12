Democratic And Republican-Run States Are Locking ICE Out Of Their License Plate Databases

ICE's access was only made possible by the Washington State Patrol and Nlets, a nonprofit national police data-sharing platform. Despite being locked out on November 18, the federal agency has stubbornly continued to submit thousands of database inquiries. However, UW noted that eight of nine searches that led to arrests on civil immigration charges were conducted by Customs and Border Protection. CBP's access is still under review due to Washington's position on the border with Canada.

Washington wasn't the only state to discover ICE's abuse of Nlets. According to NPR, California discovered that 20 local police departments had granted database access to the federal agency despite a state law prohibiting the sharing of license plate data with entities outside the state. Rob Bonta, California Attorney General, sent warning letters to every non-compliant agency. All but one shut down access. The El Cajon Police Department was the only agency that refused to cut access, and the State of California is now suing the city.

Bonta believes that ICE's use of Nlets is common in other states, such as Texas. However, not every state is on board. Arkansas, Idaho, Illinois, Massachusetts, Montana, Minnesota, New York and Washington have also cut ICE off from database access over the past year. Elected officials on both sides of the aisle realize the dangers of ICE being able to track anyone with a license plate or a driver's license. When an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good on a Minneapolis street last week, it was the ninth shooting by an ICE agent since September. Every victim was in their car.