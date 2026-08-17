Conservative And Liberal States Seem United In Their Dislike Of Flock Cameras

Flock cameras may be controversial, but they've proven to be increasingly successful in at least a few different ways: First off, law-enforcement agencies across the country have discovered that Flock makes a fantastic tool for illegally stalking people. The setups can also be great examples of how certain highway signs violate the country's safety laws. And they can provide carte blanche when it comes to harassing auto journalists, too.

But perhaps Flock's biggest accomplishment may be helping to bring people across the political aisle together. While conservatives and liberals can't seem to agree on much, both groups appear united in their hate for so-called automatic license-plate readers — which can collect much more than just your plate and car information. Conservatives generally feel that Flock cameras can represent the kind of "big government" interference in citizens' lives that they typically condemn. The left reflects similar mass surveillance concerns, especially over whether vehicle surveillance could discourage undocumented immigrants from driving to work or receiving essential services for fear that their vehicle data could be shared with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

Between January 2025 and August 2026, the open-source website DeFlock has counted more than 90 jurisdictions across the country either canceling or deciding not to renew their Flock contracts. These aren't all just small towns, either. Los Angeles decided not to renew its Flock deal this July after discovering the cameras generated 161 incorrect reports of stolen vehicles over a period of just two months.