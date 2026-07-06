Tesla's European Q2 Made Up For Dwindling U.S. Sales

Happy Monday! It's July 6, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at Tesla's second-quarter sales, as well as the ever-increasing length of auto loans. We'll also look at Rivian's 2026 estimates, and new Chinese moves into South Africa.

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