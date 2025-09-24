Automakers Want The EPA To Let Them Build Dirty Cars

For decades now, there's been a song and dance between automakers and regulators. Automakers try to do the cheapest possible thing and charge the most for it, while regulators step in to say things like "Hey, maybe don't poison everyone and everything." Now, though, automakers want those regulators out of the picture — and the Trump administration has laid the groundwork. From Automotive News:

A group representing nearly all major automakers asked the Trump administration to roll back aggressive vehicle emissions limits that seek to force the industry to build a rising number of electric vehicles. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents General Motors, Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen Group, Hyundai Motor Co. and other major automakers, said in a filing with the Environmental Protection Agency that legislation signed by President Donald Trump in June will increase the effective price of EVs and could lead to a near-term decline in EV market share. ... The 2024 Biden rules aim to cut passenger vehicle fleetwide tailpipe emissions by nearly 50 percent by 2032 compared with 2027 projected levels. The EPA forecast between 35 percent and 56 percent of new vehicles sold between 2030 and 2032 would need to be electric. ... In July, the EPA proposed rescinding the long-standing finding that greenhouse gas emissions endanger human health, removing the legal foundation for all U.S. greenhouse gas regulations, a move that would end current limits on greenhouse gas pollution from vehicle tailpipes.

We live in a world where the dumbest possible thing always happens, so expect this to work.