Tesla's European Registrations Are Way Up Thanks To Evidently Short Memories

If you'd asked me a year ago what would happen to Tesla in Europe, I'd say "nothing good." Well, there's a reason that I'm a journalist and not a fortune teller, because I'd have been dead wrong. You see, I assumed that folks over there would remember their hatred of CEO Elon Musk over his far-right politics for a long, long time, but that simply hasn't been the case. In actuality, new registrations of Teslas rose in several key European markets in May by numbers that are almost hard to believe.

New Tesla registrations increased by 655% year-over-year in France to 5,446 vehicles in May. Keep in mind, this was a place that not even a year ago was holding up effigies of Musk in protests across the nation. At the same time, sales were up 29% in Norway to 3,345 vehicles, up 136% in Denmark to 1,1750 vehicles, 113% in Spain to 1,690 vehicles, 349% in Portugal to 1,463 vehicles and 71% in Sweden to 858 vehicles. It all sort of boggles the mind, doesn't it? From Reuters:

Tesla's sales in Italy fell by 23.5% ​from last year to 654 vehicles but rose more than 15% in the first five months ​of the year from 2025. Registrations of electrified vehicles in Europe rose about 21% in April from the prior year, making up more than two-thirds of total registrations, driven by policy support, subsidies and higher fuel costs pushing ​buyers toward lower-emission cars, data from European auto lobby ACEA showed. While Tesla's market share erodes, its ​sales are being boosted by significant overall growth of the battery electric car market, particularly driven by accelerating ‌adoption ⁠in Scandinavia and a catch-up effect in lagging markets like Spain, said Rico Luman, senior economist at ING Research. The Tesla data confirms an increasingly aggressive stance in the core EV market, supported by its pricing strategy and superior manufacturing capabilities, TP ICAP Midcap analyst Julien Thomas said. [...] Tesla, the world's most valuable automaker by market capitalisation, lost almost half of its European market share in 2025 due to a combination of growing competition, especially from Chinese brands, its lack of ⁠new models ​and a reaction to CEO Elon Musk's political stance.

In recent months, Musk has been far quieter when it comes to politics — especially since his unceremonious exit from the Trump administration. I'm sure that's helped. Still, it does surprise me that the average European consumer has a memory as short as ours. Apparently, we're not so different.