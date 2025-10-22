There's Another Chip Shortage Coming To Screw Up Vehicle Production

Hey, so you know how vehicle production is already a mess and cars are already super expensive? Well, get ready for all of that to get worse. A group representing major automakers warned that another chip shortage is coming, thanks to a dispute between the governments of China and the Netherlands. It could quickly impact auto production in the U.S.

Earlier this month, automakers and suppliers received notice from chipmaker Nexperia that it could no longer guarantee deliveries of its chips, according to the EU's auto association. The association also said manufacturing could be significantly disrupted. This is just great, isn't it? From Reuters:

In the United States, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents General Motors, Toyota, Ford, Volkswagen, Hyundai, and nearly all other major automakers, urged a quick resolution. "If the shipment of automotive chips doesn't resume – quickly – it's going to disrupt auto production in the U.S. and many other countries and have a spillover effect in other industries," said the group's CEO John Bozzella. "It's that significant." Some automakers told Reuters that U.S. auto plants could be affected as soon as next month. They declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue. The chips made by Nexperia are crucial to production of U.S. parts and vehicles.

Here's how everything fell apart between the Chinese and Dutch governments:

The Dutch government announced on [October 12] that it had as of September 30 taken control of Chinese-owned computer chipmaker Nexperia, citing worries about the possible transfer of technology to Nexperia's Chinese parent company, Wingtech. Court documents showed the Dutch government's move came after months of rising U.S. pressure on the company. Nexperia was at risk of being impacted by a new U.S. rule that extends export control restrictions to companies at least 50% owned by one or more entities on the U.S. entity list. Washington put Wingtech, which has 100% ownership of Nexperia, on the U.S. list in late December. The Chinese commerce ministry issued on October 4 an export control notice prohibiting Nexperia China and its subcontractors from exporting specific finished components and sub-assemblies manufactured in China, according to a statement Nexperia published on Tuesday.

Right now, it's not really clear how all of this is going to shake out, but I'm almost positive it won't be good for consumers like you and me. I'm sure you all remember the last chip shortage in the wake of the pandemic. There were massive constraints put on vehicle production, and even once cars were able to start getting out the door, many of them were shipped without features they'd otherwise have, like heated seats and automatic windows.