Chinese Automakers Could Take Over 10% Of The U.S. Market If Given The Chance

We've talked a lot about how U.S. lawmakers, car companies, suppliers, dealerships and pretty much everyone else in the auto industry are doing their damnedest to keep Chinese automakers out of the U.S. Currently, a Biden Administration-era measure virtually bans China-made vehicles from being sold here, and legislation could make it even stricter, but what would really happen if Chinese vehicles were allowed to be sold here? Would it really be that bad?

Well, according to market research firm Mobility Global, if restrictions were eased and China-based automakers were allowed to do business Stateside, they'd be selling as many as 1.7 million vehicles per year by 2038, Bloomberg reports. That translates to about 11% of the world's second-largest automotive market (right behind China itself). That's a sizable chunk of sales, and a hell of a lot of money that could go out the window, so it's sort of easy to see why stakeholders don't want these companies coming over here. Sure, they can blame the idea of "national security" and "privacy," but you're reading this on your China-made phone, and I'm writing this on my China-made laptop, so that doesn't really pass the smell test.