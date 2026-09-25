ID Bust: VW Delays The ID Buzz's U.S. Comeback To 2028 Model Year

It's well documented that I am no fan of the Volkswagen ID Buzz. In the past, I've called it cheesy Boomer-bait, a heap and a car I'd erase from history if I had the chance, so it gives me great pleasure to let you all know that we'll be free from its disingenuous "flower power while also building parts for the Iron Dome" looks for a little while longer. Due to the shockingly good taste of American consumers, VW pulled the ID Buzz for the 2026 model year, saying it would return for 2027. Welp, that's not happening now.

Despite the fact that in May VW said it would be back for MY27 with new paint options, more physical buttons, a NACS charger and a new Tourer trim for van-life goobers, that plan is now out the window. Volkswagen has decided to skip the 2027 model year as well, and the mediocre-at-best electric van will make its grand return for the 2028 model year with those updates, along with some new software, vehicle-to-load functionality and digital key integration. That's sure to fix it. From Automotive News:

VW said it will share additional details about the ID Buzz in the months ahead. VW in December said it was skipping the 2026 model year in the U.S. but emphasized it was not killing the nameplate. The ID Buzz, built in Germany and launched in the U.S. in November 2024, has faced multiple hurdles. It was the most expensive vehicle VW sold in the U.S., with a range of just over 200 miles, features that have limited its appeal, analysts say. It has also been subject to high U.S. import tariffs since spring 2025, two embarrassing recalls and the elimination of the $7,500 federal tax credit toward an EV purchase. [...] The 2025 model year sell down appears to be nearly complete. Cars.com lists just 38 new vehicles nationwide with a majority being either single-tone silver or black.

During its first full year on sale, VW delivered 6,140 ID Buzz vans, as volume was hit hard by two stop-sale orders. In the first half of 2026, a further 2,481 vans were moved.

We should expect to see this thing finally start showing up again sometime during the first half of 2027, but who really knows?