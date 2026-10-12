Tesla Forced To Rename 'Full-Self Driving' In Europe Due To Regulatory Pressure

If you're the type of person who can breathe with their mouth closed, then you assuredly know that Tesla's Full Self-Driving branding for its Level 2 advanced driver assistance software is misleading and gives average consumers far more confidence in the system than they should otherwise have. European regulators agree with that stance, as it turns out, and so to help secure approval for the system in the EU, Tesla is dropping the name.

The system will be called Tesla Assisted Driving in Europe, and it has already started showing up on European websites. Of course, because we live in the land of the free, the U.S. website still calls the system Full Self-Driving (Supervised). From Bloomberg:

Tesla's driver-assistance branding has long been a point of contention with regulators, safety advocates and even some Tesla customers, who say the name gives the impression of full autonomy even though drivers must still be alert and ready to take control of their vehicles. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has also been faulted by critics for pushing overly aggressive or unfounded claims about Tesla vehicles' capabilities. [...] FSD is a significant financial driver for Tesla's automotive business, which typically charges drivers $99 a month for the system. It's also key to Musk's efforts to refashion the carmaker as a tech-forward company pioneering autonomous vehicles and robotics. Tesla is now seeking to bring the FSD system to Europe, which has been slow to embrace the technology. When Dutch regulators in April approved FSD, they emphasized that it was a more restrictive version than what is used in the US and said in a statement that "a vehicle with FSD Supervised is not self-driving." The company continues to seek approval in other countries across the continent.

Last year, the California Department of Motor Vehicles actually threatened to suspend Tesla's sales in the state over the same sort of misleading marketing EU regulators are alleging. It never actually came to that, as the state backed down once the company took "corrective action" such as dropping the Autopilot name and specifying when FSD must have driver supervision.

From where I'm sitting, a name like Tesla Assisted Driving is a far better descriptor of what the system actually does than Full Self-Driving, but I'm hardly a safety regulator.