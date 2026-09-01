The Trump Administration Is About To Gut Biden-Era Fuel Economy Standards

Genesis is doubling down on Europe despite sales falling 19% as its German rivals continue to dominate. It hopes a planned expansion into Austria, Denmark, Poland and Portugal, as well as a push toward more electrification, can help overcome meh-at-best sales in the region. It first showed up in the UK, Germany and Switzerland in 2021, and has added a handful of other countries since then.

The Hyundai-owned luxury marque aims to sell 350,000 vehicles by 2030 — up from 221,482 in 2025. To help accomplish that, the Korean automaker plans to expand its presence to 40 markets by the end of the decade, increasing from the 24 it's currently in. From Automotive News:

Genesis aims to tap global demand for luxury electrified vehicles with an extended-range electric SUV to be launched globally in early 2027. The model combines a combustion engine with a large battery and will offer a total range of 1,030 km (640 miles). Genesis has not said where it will be sold. The brand will also add the GV90, a flagship electric SUV that has a 123-kilowatt-hour battery and luxury-focused features including optional rear coach doors, crystal-style controls and front seats that swivel. [...] Europe remains a weak spot for Genesis. The brand's European sales fell 19 percent in the first seven months to 1,448 vehicles, according to market researcher Dataforce, putting the brand below Maserati. Genesis has since shifted its European lineup almost entirely toward electric vehicles. EVs accounted for 95 percent of Genesis sales in the region through July, led by the GV60 and GV70 electric SUVs, Dataforce figures show. European demand for battery-powered luxury vehicles is growing. Full-electric models accounted for 27 percent of premium sales in the first seven months, with plug-in hybrids taking a further 18 percent, according to Dataforce. Among volume brands, EVs accounted for 22 percent of sales and plug-in hybrids 8.3 percent. Hyundai says Genesis is the world's fastest-growing premium brand, reaching cumulative global sales of 1 million vehicles in seven years and eight months. That compares with nine years for Lexus and 14 years for Infiniti. Hyundai says Genesis is the world's fastest-growing premium brand, reaching cumulative global sales of 1 million vehicles in seven years and eight months. That compares with nine years for Lexus and 14 years for Infiniti. [...] Genesis is betting that continued expansion of the premium market will create room for new players. Hyundai expects the segment to grow to more than 3 million vehicles by 2031, driven by the U.S., Europe and China.

Outside of BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi, luxury automakers are having a fairly miserable time in Europe. Those three combined to account for 71% of premium sales in the region for the first seven months of 2026, according to Dataforce. Volvo came in fourth with a 10% share, then Mini with 6.3% and Land Rover with 3.6%. Everyone else is just competing for scraps. If Genesis wants to make headway there, it's going to need to stick its elbows, or in this case, Neolun Arch Gates, out.