MapQuest Includes Flock Camera Locations Now

MapQuest has seen a resurgence in popularity after refusing to obey President Trump's executive order to change the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America. Now the company is striking back on more than just principle. Engadget reports that a new map layer displays the locations of surveillance cameras and automated license plate readers, handy for those of us who value our privacy.

The feature currently appears to only be available in the MapQuest app, not on the website. Turning it on is as simple as opening the map settings, then turning on the "Surveillance" layer. Then, once you zoom in to an area closely enough, animated eyeballs appear on the map to mark camera locations. Where available, a red cone also shows you what direction the cameras are pointed. You can also tap on any location to see what type of camera it is (license plate reader, dome, fixed, etc.), its location coordinates, and what direction it's facing.

MapQuest's surveillance layer comes as a result of user requests, reports Business Insider:

MapQuest's General Manager Doug Berger said drivers using the service inspired the company to add the feature. "We build around what drivers ask for, and showing surveillance camera locations is one of our users' top three requests," Berger told Business Insider in a statement.

The staggering number of cops caught abusing the system, as well as innocent people getting stopped for crimes they didn't commit, has led to a significant backlash against Flock cameras. More and more communities are ending their Flock contracts in response. In the meantime, MapQuest has given us an easy way to track the cameras that are still out there.