Auto Journalists Harassed By Cops Just A Result Of Flock Cameras Working 'Correctly'

The story of The Drive's Joel Feder being detained over a false Flock camera hit for a "stolen" vehicle has spread across mainstream media like wildfire since it was published. Since this story broke, many have been asking how things came to be this way and how to prevent an incident like this from happening again. Last week Feder posted a follow-up story after speaking to Flock's chief communications officer, and the news is not good. Turns out the system worked "correctly" according to Flock, which is totally reassuring. Right?

The original stop occurred because a production studio in California lost a license plate during a photo shoot and reported it to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (not LAPD as originally reported). The New Jersey manufacturer plate 34 03 DTM was incorrectly entered as 34 DTM. It was also listed as stolen, not simply lost. This eventually led police in Plymouth, Minnesota, to track Feder through Flock cameras for a week before surrounding him and his wife in a parking lot due to the clerical error. Feder's very much not stolen Range Rover press car had the plate 34 10 DTM, and those two middle digits are much smaller than normal numbers, so the cameras weren't taking that into account either.

Feder was fortunately able to explain himself to the officers' satisfaction, which led to the discovery of this error. He and one of the officers then realized that this situation could happen again to anyone driving one of Jaguar Land Rover's fleet cars containing 34 ## DTM in its license plate. It didn't take long for their prediction to come true.