How ICE Can Track Your Car

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the militarized federal organization tasked with rounding up legally protected asylum seekers and demanding "self-deportation," runs on data. ICE intakes massive amounts of data, from traffic cameras to cell phone location data to tips from wannabe politicians, that it uses to justify and target the truly massive scale of its harassment. Now, the organization is getting even more tech: A cell phone app that can scan license plates, and match them to all sorts of data obtained from brokers.

404 Media broke the story on the new ICE app, entitled Mobile Companion, which pairs photos of license plates to data from Motorola Solutions and Thompson Reuters. It uses Motorola's vast network of license plate-scanning cameras to track where a vehicle has been and frequently goes, along with other vehicles that frequently travel with it, and pairs that with Thompson Reuters' access to driver's license information, Experian credit reports, marriage records, voter information, and more. ICE officers can now take a single picture of your license plate and learn all about you — your commute, your friends, your spouse, and all sorts of other information. Reuters had a bit of a confusing statement for 404 Media: