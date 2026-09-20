The Staggering Number Of Flock Cameras That Dot US Highways

Unless you've been living under a rock on the far side of the moon, you've likely heard some of the controversy surrounding Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs). These cameras capture, analyze, and save license plate information so law enforcement can use it to track specific vehicles suspected in crimes. Of the popular license plate readers, none are more contentious than the oft-reviled Flock cameras. They're the stick-mounted, solar panel-wearing boogeyman making headlines by tracking cars using advanced license plate-reading technology. In fact, Flock's cameras can find your car even without a license plate – and there's a bunch of them.

Just how many? Some states have over 10,000 of the things watching traffic at any given time so far. Altogether, there are well over 100,000 cameras associated with Flock Safety across 49 of these 50 states –- more than any other license plate reader brand out there. The common sight of these cameras has even concerned citizens asking questions along the lines of whether Flock cameras can tell how fast they're driving. Beyond asking questions, some less-than-enthusiastic residents have taken to protesting, obscuring, or even obliterating the Orwellian devices. It's gotten so crazy that some cities have straight-up dropped their contracts with Flock Safety, yet the cameras remain after removal deadlines.