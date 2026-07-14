Some Municipalities Are Replacing Flock Cameras With Axon, But Is There A Difference?

Flock's artificial intelligence-powered surveillance cameras are now smart enough to find your car even if it doesn't have a license plate. Yet they're so dumb that they got an automotive journalist detained recently for driving a "stolen" Range Rover. Needless to say, it was a press car he was legally checking out for an upcoming review. When you then combine that kind of technology with the occasional cop using cameras to stalk women, it can be easy to see why some municipalities, including Denver, Colorado, are ditching their Flock arrays. But keep in mind that if they're only switching from Flock to another brand of license-plate readers, like Axon, it's like a gambling addict trying to kick the habit by switching from FanDuel to DraftKings.

For example, one of the biggest concerns about Flock cameras is that they're essentially creating a national surveillance apparatus like something out of [insert your favorite dystopia here]. Flock, of course, denies this, but mostly through the power of semantics. Per the company, local law enforcement agencies control their own data and don't have to share it with anyone. Yet Flock touts the fact that these agencies can opt in to a national lookup service — and 75% do. So Denver could have opted out if that was a real issue with Flock. Moreover, there's nothing stopping Denver — or another city — from voluntarily sharing its Axon data either.

It's also worth noting that both Flock and Axon cameras can capture a wide range of personal data you may prefer to keep private. The difference is that an Axon network can actually put your privacy at a higher risk than one from Flock.