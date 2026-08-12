Jaguar Type 01 Interior Looks Smooth, Minimal, Natural
Jaguar's Type 01 is inbound, the first production car of what the Jaguar Land Rover hopes will be a new, resuscitatory era for the luxury marque. So far things haven't gone great with the whole new era, with Jaguar's Type 00 concept being derided as somehow "woke" or even "nonbinary," so the company seems to be really hoping that the Type 01 can appeal to the Bentley buyers the brand would like to steal. With this interior, I see the aims, but I'm not entirely convinced it'll work.
The first photos of the production Type 01's interior were released on Wednesday, showing soft, natural-looking materials bathed in warm light. Everything is light in color, which Jaguar says "reflects the enduring beauty of travertine stone," but realistically just makes for an interior that stays cooler under the summer sun. Everything's well laid-out and thought through, down to the interesting-looking tiny center screen for the climate controls and other vehicle functions, but none of it actually seems all that comfortable.
Will this actually be a nice place to spend your time?
The center console bar that stretches to the back seats looks like it'll make a fine armrest, but the seats look unsupportive to the point of being hunched over — an effect not helped by the odd, curved bolsters. Without a lot of lumbar adjustability, I can see even my not-yet-30-year-old, rock climbing-strengthened back getting sore on a road trip in the Type 01. I'm also not sold on the controls. That small center screen and its small buttons could be a driver-distracting mess, and the capacative steering wheel buttons also look tough to differentiate by feel. If we had to guess, the right side of the large driver display will be a touchscreen and control a lot more features. And in case you noticed the lack of a rear-view mirror, the camera display is the black rectangle in the top of the dash at the base of the windshield.
Of course, I haven't sat in the Type 01, and it's possible I'm wrong here — these seats could be like sitting on clouds, the center screen could be perfectly parseable without even a glance, the steering wheel may intuit the driver's needs without a thought. But with the few images Jaguar's published, I'm skeptical this car could be the brand-revitalizing success that Jaguar needs. Of course, if Jalopnik's resident trans woman is saying all this, maybe Jaguar's nailing the anti-woke pivot that all those men wearing Oakleys in their trucks said would save the company.