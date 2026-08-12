Jaguar Type 01 Interior Looks Smooth, Minimal, Natural

The center console bar that stretches to the back seats looks like it'll make a fine armrest, but the seats look unsupportive to the point of being hunched over — an effect not helped by the odd, curved bolsters. Without a lot of lumbar adjustability, I can see even my not-yet-30-year-old, rock climbing-strengthened back getting sore on a road trip in the Type 01. I'm also not sold on the controls. That small center screen and its small buttons could be a driver-distracting mess, and the capacative steering wheel buttons also look tough to differentiate by feel. If we had to guess, the right side of the large driver display will be a touchscreen and control a lot more features. And in case you noticed the lack of a rear-view mirror, the camera display is the black rectangle in the top of the dash at the base of the windshield.

Jaguar

Of course, I haven't sat in the Type 01, and it's possible I'm wrong here — these seats could be like sitting on clouds, the center screen could be perfectly parseable without even a glance, the steering wheel may intuit the driver's needs without a thought. But with the few images Jaguar's published, I'm skeptical this car could be the brand-revitalizing success that Jaguar needs. Of course, if Jalopnik's resident trans woman is saying all this, maybe Jaguar's nailing the anti-woke pivot that all those men wearing Oakleys in their trucks said would save the company.