I'm Starting To Think Jaguar's Controversial Rebrand Is Actually Working

Things are weird at Jaguar right now, to say the least, but the British automaker has decided losing money isn't working anymore, and it would like to actually make money instead. It's a bold strategy, and the new marketing campaign it launched ahead of the reveal of its latest concept definitely caused its fair share of controversy. Not with people who could actually afford a $125,000 sedan, mind you, but the Wendy's manager you went to high school with was probably furious. And yet, even though it'll be a while before we see the production version of the Type 00, I would argue the campaign is already working.

If Jaguar had been more successful with its last overhaul, we might be having a different conversation right now, but while the designs from the early Tata era made a big splash, they didn't lead to sustained sales and profits. They certainly tried, and it never hurts for a new car to be the best-looking one in the segment, but good looks can only get you so far. You need people to actually give you money in exchange for your cars, and ideally, they would give you more money than it cost to make those cars.

But despite Tata's massive investment and the addition of several crossovers, Jaguar remained a second-tier luxury brand, even while its stablemate Land Rover thrived. Appealing to enthusiasts is great, but statistically, we barely exist, and you need regular car buyers to also want your cars. And let's be honest. If a non-enthusiast told you they got a new Jaguar, you'd immediately assume it was just because they found a cheap lease deal. The brand may have history, but it's been a long time since it carried any real prestige outside of maybe the F-Type R.