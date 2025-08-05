Trump Mocks Jaguar's Rebrand As 'Stupid' And 'Woke' After CEO Resigns

Donald Trump has never been one to let his thoughts on things go unsaid, so when Jaguar's CEO resigned recently, you knew it would only be a matter of time before he sounded off on the British automaker that just went through a hefty makeover. In a Truth Social post, the President — instead of talking about the massive issues our country faces — decided to give his followers his take on JLR's rebrand and the idea that its now-former CEO Adrian Mardell left it in "absolute turmoil" and the company was now "in disgrace."

Trump compared JLR's rebrand to the Diet Eugenics American Eagle jeans commercial starring Sydney Sweeney. He called it the "'HOTTEST' ad out there and praised Sweeney after finding out that she is a registered Republican, according to the BBC.

"On the other side of the ledger, Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE advertisement, THAT IS A TOTAL DISASTER!" Trump posted. "Who wants to buy a Jaguar after looking at that disgraceful ad."

For those who don't remember, late last year, Jaguar rolled out a new ad showing off its Type 00 concept car, surrounded by a diverse group of brightly dressed models. Some braided it as woke and bemoaned the fact it didn't talk about Jaguar's heritage — a heritage, mind you, that no one apparently cared about enough to actually buy its cars.