Trump Mocks Jaguar's Rebrand As 'Stupid' And 'Woke' After CEO Resigns
Donald Trump has never been one to let his thoughts on things go unsaid, so when Jaguar's CEO resigned recently, you knew it would only be a matter of time before he sounded off on the British automaker that just went through a hefty makeover. In a Truth Social post, the President — instead of talking about the massive issues our country faces — decided to give his followers his take on JLR's rebrand and the idea that its now-former CEO Adrian Mardell left it in "absolute turmoil" and the company was now "in disgrace."
Trump compared JLR's rebrand to the Diet Eugenics American Eagle jeans commercial starring Sydney Sweeney. He called it the "'HOTTEST' ad out there and praised Sweeney after finding out that she is a registered Republican, according to the BBC.
"On the other side of the ledger, Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE advertisement, THAT IS A TOTAL DISASTER!" Trump posted. "Who wants to buy a Jaguar after looking at that disgraceful ad."
For those who don't remember, late last year, Jaguar rolled out a new ad showing off its Type 00 concept car, surrounded by a diverse group of brightly dressed models. Some braided it as woke and bemoaned the fact it didn't talk about Jaguar's heritage — a heritage, mind you, that no one apparently cared about enough to actually buy its cars.
Where Jaguar goes from here
Mardell had been at JLR for 35 years, and he was one of the architects of that divisive (read: very cool to people with good taste) rebrand. The Tata-owned automaker says Mardell's retirement has nothing to do with public outcry; it had actually been planned for some time, according to the BBC.
He's being replaced by PB Balaji, the financial chief of Tata Motors, who is set to take over in November. Balaji is coming in at a crucial time for JLR. Jag is getting ready to launch its brand new all-electric range sometime in 2026.
"These three years have been a great privilege," Mardell said in a statement. "Together with the incredible JLR workforce, we have cemented JLR's position in the automotive industry during a time of incredible change."
Given the struggles that even domestic automakers like Ford are experiencing right now, arguably President Trump should be spending a bit more time worrying about what he's doing to the automotive industry through tariffs and a little less time worrying about a niche brand's redesign.