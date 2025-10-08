After Five Weeks And $2 Billion In Lost Revenue, Jaguar-Land Rover Finally Restarts Production

Jaguar-Land Rover wasn't exactly doing well before all of this happened, so the financial hit of a near-total shutdown that lasted over a month is — as you'd expect — pretty gnarly. It's estimated that the attack and shutdown cost JLR a tick over $2 billion in lost sales, according to a separate Autocar report. That is an astonishing amount of money. Additionally, it cost JLR about $67 million a week.

A loss like this doesn't just impact JLR either: It also has a heavy effect on nearly 700 downstream suppliers who build smaller parts for its cars. Without intervention, it was very likely that some of these companies could have gone bust, but luckily for them, the British government stepped in by underwriting their own $2 billion loan to JLR. It's meant to help both the automaker and suppliers who were hurt by the shutdown.

Building no cars for over five weeks is going to hurt your sales numbers, and the automaker's wholesale and retail sales volumes dropped 24.2% and 17.1% respectively. In total, the company moved 66,165 vehicles in the three months leading up to September 30 — a 21,138 vehicle drop from the same time in 2024.

Jaguar-Land Rover has a lot of work to do if it wants to right the ship. Let's see what it can do.