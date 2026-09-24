Chinese Car Sales Are Surging In Europe And U.S. Senators Want To Make Sure That Can't Happen Here

Chinese automakers may be fairly new to the European market, but they've come out swinging. Last month, they logged strong growth once again, making strides and winning over drivers on the continent as domestic companies find it harder and harder to stay competitive.

BYD led the way, with new-vehicle registrations more than doubling year-over-year in August to 26,007 units across the European Union, the UK, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. It's not just BYD, though. SAIC's registrations were up 32% to 21,214 units, and Leapmotor's registrations leapt threefold to 7,630 vehicles. At the same time, Volkswagen saw sales drop 3.6% to 201,818 vehicles, and Renault's followed a similar trend, falling 4.4% to 71,906 registrations. Obviously, they cleared these Chinese companies on pure volume, but these trends are certainly worrying for the Europeans. From The Wall Street Journal:

While August tends to be a slow month for car registrations in Europe since many dealerships close for the summer holidays, the schism in the registration rate for Chinese and domestic carmakers shows that BYD and its peers keep gaining ground even though European auto groups sold many more vehicles in absolute numbers. Many European carmakers have had to review their lineups and take hefty impairment charges in recent years, with Chinese competition often featuring as one of the main reasons. Last week, Volkswagen slashed a key profitability target for the year after flagging roughly $11.5 billion of impairment charges linked to its stake in Porsche AG, tough trading conditions and restructuring efforts. The guidance cut came weeks after Volkswagen's supervisory board approved a plan to double job cuts to 100,000 in a bid to remain competitive at a time when the auto sector struggles with U.S. tariffs, rising manufacturing costs and stiff competition from Chinese rivals. Porsche AG also said at the end of July that it would cut 5,000 jobs. The sports-car maker was hit by a collapse in sales in China, U.S. tariffs and a premature bet on electric vehicles. Several EV makers have had to scale back production in recent years as they struggled to convince drivers to transition to electric.

The data comes from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, which says monthly passenger-car registrations increased 5.3% in Europe as a whole and 4.5% in the EU. Meanwhile, they were up 2.6% in Germany, 7.4% in France and 3.2% in Italy. That's not bad, considering August is supposed to be slow.