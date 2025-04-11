Senator Uses First Bill To Ban Cars Already Unavailable For Sale In The U.S.

Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin introduced a bill to the Senate floor on April 10 aimed at preventing Chinese vehicles from entering the United States. Of course, there are currently zero vehicles being sold by Chinese automakers in the U.S. and with the pointless trade war between our two countries, there won't be any for a long time. This ill-advised and pointless bill is the first time the Democrat has introduced new legislation since winning her seat in the November election.

The bill, called the Connected Vehicle National Secretary Review Act, is meant to "...provide more explicit statutory authority, strengthening protections against national security risks and ensuring more durable protection against Chinese connected vehicles," according to CBS News. The legislation will give the Department of Commerce the ability to ban connected vehicles or components from entering the U.S. if they deem them to pose a national security threat. Of course, this is all happening with President Trump's newly-founded trade war with China (and the rest of the world) escalating.

Here's a little more on how the bill would work, from CBS News: