The Onslaught Of Chinese Cars Is Coming In Europe, And It Isn't All About EVs

The auto-industry consensus says that Chinese EVs are preparing to conquer Europe, but both Europe and China are saying, "Not so fast!" Europe is defending itself with import tariffs, forcing Chinese automakers to move to Plan B and fall back on their ability to build plenty of good, old-fashioned, non-tariffed gas-powered vehicles.

Plan B is working out pretty well, as Chinese car companies in April increased their European market share to almost 5%, up from about a 2.5% last year, according to the New York Times. Doubling overall share so quickly in a mature region is a stunning achievement. But it's also a reminder that while much of the action with future Chinese exports will probably be electrified, the Middle Kingdom is no slouch with old-school combustion: well over half the 31 million autos made in China in 2024 still ran on petrol.

In fact, there's a whiff of surrender in Europe, as China was able to maneuver around tariffs so easily. The Times talked to an Italian dealership executive, and he didn't hold back, saying that major Chinese automakers like BYD, Geely, and Chery have gotten so skilled at making cars that they can do "whatever they want." In a word: Yikes!