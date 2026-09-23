Geely Can Now Charge An EV Battery In Under 5 Minutes

Happy Wednesday! It's September 23, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at Geely's new charging tech, and Honda's plans for a bigger brother to the Pilot. We'll also look at a notable attendee of Trump's dinner with Xi Jinping, and a new Rivian recall.

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