Honda Is Done With EVs In The U.S.

No automaker is sure how to navigate the changing world of EV regulations. Sales are slowing due to regulatory upheaval, and companies are taking losses on their electric investments. Honda, though, is taking a novel approach to the uncertainty: Calling the whole thing off. From Honda:

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) today announced that it has made a decision to cancel the development and market launch of three EV (electric vehicle) models that had been planned for production in North America. This decision was made as part of the reassessment of the company's automobile electrification strategy due to various factors including recent changes in the business environment. In order to improve the current earnings situation as early as possible, Honda considered various options; however, after careful consideration, the company made the decision to cancel the development and market launch of three EV models that had been planned for production in the U.S., namely the Honda 0 SUV, Honda 0 Saloon, and Acura RSX. Honda determined that starting production and sales of these three models in current business environment where the demand for EVs is declining significantly would likely result in further losses over the long term.

This doesn't mean Honda is pulling back from EVs globally, but the 0 Saloon, 0 SUV, and RSX are dead for North America. It's unclear if Honda wants that U.S. production capacity to go towards more profitable vehicles, given the state of tariffs, or if it simply sees EVs as no longer worth the investment. Regardless, this is sure not to be a short-sighted move, and will certainly position Honda well for the future.