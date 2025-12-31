European Drivers Love Chinese EVs

All is not sunshine and rainbows for those Chinese OEMs, though. The Chinese government subsidizes trade-ins towards modern EVs, putting some cash into the deal when buyers swap out a gas car or older EV for something newer and greener, but it's changing the structure of those benefits. Now that the market has matured, and buyers need less of an incentive to go electric, the Chinese government is trying to get buyers into higher-end models. From Bloomberg:

China has adjusted its cash-for-clunkers program that could impact lower-priced brands such as BYD Co., potentially reducing the boost to new car sales next year. Customers buying a qualifying new energy vehicle, which includes electric cars and hybrids, can receive a 12% rebate — up to a maximum 20,000 yuan ($2,850) — if they scrap an older gasoline vehicle or EV registered before 2019 at a government-approved junkyard, agencies including the nation's top economic planner said late Tuesday. People trading-in an older car for a more fuel-efficient gasoline vehicle or upgrading to a newer EV would get a rebate of between 6%-10%, up to a maximum of 15,000 yuan, according to a document issued by the Ministry of Commerce. To receive the maximum 20,000 yuan subsidy, a new car would need to cost at least 166,700 yuan ($23,870). That could encourage consumers to buy more expensive models but negatively impact mass-market manufacturers such as BYD, Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Ltd. and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. BYD had an average sale price of 107,000 yuan in November, according to data provider China Auto Market.

On its face, subsidizing only purchases of more expensive vehicles (and, necessarily, subsidizing purchases by people who can afford to look at those pricier cars) goes against the whole communism thing that the Chinese Communist Party still sort of pretends to support. On the other hand, though, it stands to make those pricier purchases a bit more accessible to those who otherwise wouldn't have the means to look at $24,000 cars. If this change leads to people buying more expensive cars than they otherwise would, it seems like a win-win for both consumers and automakers — so long as those automakers have higher-tier trims and models that can take advantage of the altered benefits.