EV Restructuring Has Cost Automakers Over $70 Billion So Far

So far, five automakers have majorly overhauled and restructured their electric vehicle strategies, and the cost of all of this reneging equates roughly to the GDP of Uganda. General Motors, Ford, Stellantis and now Honda have all said they will write down billions of dollars in investments related to EV factory capacity, vehicle programs and battery manufacturing, and the total cost is now approaching $70 billion.

Honda was the latest automaker to add to the total — writing down $15.7 billion — when it canceled its 0 Series SUV, Saloon and Acura RSX. It joins GM's small-by-comparison $6 billion writedown, Ford's $19.5 billion loss and Stellantis' massive $26.5 billion hit, all of which we've covered in the past. Oh, and just for fun, Porsche also announced its own $4.5 billion EV write down earlier this week, according to EuroNews. In total, these writedowns account for about $72.2 billion in losses for just four automakers. These losses are very clearly a symptoms of an EV market that hasn't come anywhere close to developing the way automakers had banked on. They come after President Trump and his merry band of Republicans decided to cancel the $7,500 federal EV tax credit that helped buyers and lessees afford new models. He also made federal fuel economy standards far less stringent than they once were, giving automakers less of an incentive to chase better emissions.

In December, EV registrations dropped 48% year over year to 75,427 vehicles, according to Automotive News, and their share of the light-vehicle market fell to 5.3% from 9.9%. Things didn't improve much when the calendar flipped to 2026. As we reported, January's EV registrations also fell year-over-year by 41% to just 59,802 vehicles out of nearly 1.2 million in total, and their marketshare dropped to just 5.1% from the 8.3% they enjoyed the year prior.