I Tested The New Porsche Cayenne EV's 400-kW Charging, And Even Without Reaching The Peak It's Fast As Hell

Other than having a 1,139-horsepower Turbo variant that can stay in front of a 918 Spyder 'til about 120 mph, one of the more notable speed-related flexes of the new Porsche Cayenne Electric is its ability to DC fast charge at speeds of "up to 400 kW," and its claimed 10%-to-80% charge time of just 16 minutes. I had my hands on a base model Cayenne EV for a week recently — it's quietly sublime to drive, quietly sublime to be in, and both my partner and I now want one — and decided to put that 16-minute claim to the test.

For the record, a lot of Porsche's marketing copy says this car is capable of 400-kW charging, but digging deeper into the spec sheet shows an actual max DC rate of 390 kW. Even so, this puts it in the upper echelon of the fastest-charging EVs on the market right now. The Volvo EX60 and Lucid Gravity can do 400 kW, as can BMW's new iX3 and i3. The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door is said to be capable of 600 kW while the Cayenne's platform sibling, the upcoming Bentley Torcal, will also charge at 400 kW. But other than that, the handful of EVs that can do more than 400 kW are mostly Chinese.

And as far as electric Porsches go, the new Cayenne Electric should be the quickest-charging one so far. For comparison, the Macan Electric tops out at 270 kW, while the Taycan has a ceiling of 320 kW.