Porsche Brings Back Its Best Interior Patterns As Fabric You Can Buy For Accurate Restorations (Or Any Other Projects)

For the last decade or so, but especially the past few years, Porsche has been greatly expanding its in-house customization branches. The Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur team does everything from paint-to-sample exteriors to leather-covered interior components, plus totally bespoke Sonderwunsch creations. There have also been a lot of special editions, of course, some of which have brought back vintage Porsche interior schemes like corduroy upholstery and houndstooth-like pepita. Most recently, Porsche reintroduced its psychedelic Pasha fabric, originally used on cars like the 924 and 928 in the 1970s and '80s and beloved by nerdy enthusiasts. It debuted on the 911 Spirit 70 special edition, but any new 911 can be had with Pasha.

These classic upholstery styles have been relegated to expensive brand-new Porsches — until now. Porsche is reissuing a number of textiles from its archives, going all the way back to the 356, available to order from Porsche dealerships or its online website. The automaker says this is in the name of assisting in accurate restorations, but I can see these also put to good use in restomods and furniture.