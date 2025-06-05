Quit Complaining And Just Buy A New Porsche Panamera GTS Already

Ever since Porsche brought the GTS moniker back in 2010 the trim levels have been hugely successful, offering an excellent mix of performance and standard features at a reasonable (for Porsche) price on everything from the 911 and 718 to Macan and Cayenne. Usually the GTS trims are smack-dab in the middle of the lineups, coming with the sportiest powertrain and chassis options but without the excessive power of something like a Turbo. The new Panamera GTS doesn't stray from that formula, but it's even easier to recommend now that the Panamera lineup is so hybrid-heavy.

If you want a V8 that doesn't have any electrification added on, the GTS is the only model in the Panamera lineup you'll want to look at. The base Panamera has a turbocharged 2.9-liter V6, and while the Turbo and Turbo S both have V8s, they're also E-Hybrids that are equipped with a plug-in-hybrid system. But the Panamera GTS uses the same twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 as the Turbos (the same one as before), with no sort of hybrid assist, and it is glorious.

Daniel Golson / Jalopnik

The GTS' V8 puts out 493 horsepower and 486 pound-feet of torque, making it more powerful than a 911 Carrera S, and the engine redlines at a respectable 6,800 rpm. That torque is sent to all four wheels through Porsche's tried-and-true 8-speed dual-clutch PDK automatic, which is as perfect as ever. Porsche says the GTS will hit 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds when using launch control, which is easy to engage, grips immediately and gut-punches me with acceleration force. In real life it's surely quicker than Porsche's claim, and the GTS keeps pulling with vigor once past the 60-mph mark. While in-gear acceleration is not quite as brutally rapid as launch control is, using the Sport Response button to automatically drop a few gears and raise the revs makes highway passing maneuvers a delight. The engine feels just powerful enough to be genuinely fast without being too much for the road, especially when it comes to hitting the canyons, and the standard sport exhaust sounds good, emitting nice barks and bangs but never being totally obnoxious. I love the dark bronze tailpipes, too.