These Are The New Porsche 911s Our Readers Would Buy With A Hypothetical Blank Check
Brought on by the reveal of the 992.2 Turbo S, earlier this week I asked our beloved Jalopnik audience to tell me what they would buy if given a hypothetical blank check that could only be spent on a 2026 Porsche 911. We've got 992.2 facelifts of nearly every potential 911 variant at our disposal at this point, from base Carrera and manual-only Carrera T to the hybrid GTS and high-revving naturally aspirated GT3, not to mention that new Turbo S T-Hybrid that's the quickest and most powerful 911 ever.
I said that I'd probably pick a fully-loaded Turbo S in an outrageous color scheme, a sentiment echoed by a few of you — we've even got a reader with a 2026 Turbo S on order! Thankfully your choices ran the gamut overall, so we've got a lot of the 911 lineup covered. It's no surprise that our audience preferred droptops, manual transmissions, green paint and the sportier variants in the lineup. Special shoutout to those of you who actually spent time (hopefully while at work) to configure a car online and put the link code in the comments, or shout out what spec you'd want. Without further ado, these are the new 911s that our readers would buy with a blank check:
Carrera T cabriolet
Carrera T Cab – Manual and cabriolet. Enough said. Better car than I will ever be a driver.
I would go the same way if I had to keep the car.
Easy, I'd do a special wishes 911 Carrera T Targa. But if that wasn't available, I'd settle for a 911T cab in Viola Purple Metallic with the standard interior.
Carrera T Cab with the manual.....with $54,000 in options lol.
I get it, the Carrera T cabriolet is awesome.
Targa 4 GTS
Targa 4 GTS in peridot metallic with RS Spider wheels in anthracite.
911 Targa 4 GTS, pastel orange, load it up with some fancy leather and throw in one of those ridiculous Porsche branded e-bikes.
Targa 4 GTS in green, tan leather, clear glass, I already have a black one but it's due for replacement in a few months.
I would have said Dakar if they still made them. It's fine though, I'll just order a Targa 4 GTS in Oak Green Metallic Neo with heritage interior while I'm waiting to find a nice used one.
Since this is limited to 911s, I would probably go with a 4 GTS in Oak Green with the heritage interior
The Targa 4 GTS is my close second choice after the Turbo S. A perfect vehicle.
GT3
GT3. Pseudo homologated (somewhat) stripped down, limited production 'race' car showcasing involvement in a racing series, and guaranteed to appreciate in value.
GT3 in Oak Green metallic with the manual.
Is it controversial to say I might rather have a wing'd GT3 than a Touring?
Targa 4S
The options from Porsche are extensive, never spent so long on a configuration page before, it's both impressive, and daunting. Anyways, I have done it properly, and went for the Targa 4s because my lord it is gorgeous, and Targa. I forgot to include the interior which I made tan, very nice contrast. But yes after it was all said and done, it was well over $200K, which is ridiculous for something, that...let's be honest here, looks generally the same as the other 911 models, and no manual. At that point, might as well just get the GT3 RS.
This is correct, Targa 4S is the correct answer. But that price.....sheeeeeesh....
Targa 4S, I've always loved the look of the Targas.
I'm going to say Targa 4S...color is the hardest thing to determine here. It would definitely be a PTS color...it would be tough to decide between Amethyst Metallic, Arena Red, or Cyclamen Red. Those colors remind me of Porsche's I loved as a kid in the 90's.
The Targa 4S is the thinking man's 911.
GT3 Touring
GT3 Touring is the good stuff, but a car built for real-world roads. Guards Red.
GT3 Touring, without question.
GT3 Touring (manual of course).
My first choice apparently doesn't exist! Targa with RWD and a manual isn't an option. Bummer. Well, GT3 with Touring Package it is.
Among the choices currently offered, I'd get a GT3 touring, lightweight package with PTS+ in the brightest, most iridescent magenta violet their paint wizards could create.
GT3 Touring, manual transmission obviously, paint to sample Irish Green, Pepita cloth interior, lightweight package, axle lift, Sport Chrono, Bose stereo. Passenger cupholder in leather, because you have to get one absurd Exclusiv Manufactur option. Looks like a $301k build.
I was a bit surprised that at least 50% of the responses weren't the GT3 Touring.
Turbo S
I already got my 2026 Turbo S allocation (Carmine Red). Can't wait! It's going to replace my 2015 Turbo S. As a backup have to go with a GT3 RS.
Definitely the Turbo S, I have always felt it to be probably the best jack of all trades car there is.
Turbo S, though I wish it had a manual. How clinically it delivers performance and all weather sure-footedness is amazing. The GT3 models are too hardcore for a car to drive on the street.
Excellent taste, the lot of you.