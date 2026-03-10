Porsche Reveals Mid-Range 657-HP Cayenne S Electric, Which Is Nice, But Wow Look At The New Green Interior Style Package

Porsche has really leaned into customization in recent years, to huge success. Yes, there's the wildly popular Paint to Sample program, which has completely changed the market for both new and used Porsches. But the brand's Exclusive Manufaktur division does way more than that, from creating special edition models and bespoke one-offs to coming up with color and trim options that "regular" Porsche buyers can select on the configurator, like personalized armrest embossing and color-matching leather-wrapped air vents. Now the Exclusive Manufaktur team is joining forces with Style Porsche, the automaker's design department, to create new "Director's Cut" packages, the first of which you see here.

Porsche

Simply called the Interior Style Package, it's coordinated with the lovely Mystic Green Metallic exterior paint we've already seen on the Cayenne Electric. The two-tone interior is finished in Black and Delgada Green leather, with a different color split than what you get with other interior options. Delgada Green is also used on the seat belts and contrast stitching, with the headrests getting a simple outline of the Porsche crest instead of the full-on emblem, and the steering wheel getting cross stitching and a Delgada Green 12 o'clock marker. All of the aluminum trim is painted Izabal Green, including the ring around the steering wheel airbag and the knurled drive mode dial. Also finished in Izabal Green are the compass dial, Sport Chrono stopwatch and the power meter in the digital gauge cluster.

Porsche

Rounding off the package are Silvershade accents, black anodized aluminum door sill guards, and black floor mats with decorative edging and emblems. Oh, and the center armrest has "Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur" embossed on it, and the car's key is painted in Izabal Green and comes in a pouch with Delgada Green stitching. Honestly, I think Porsche could've done a lot more green here, but it's still pretty great.