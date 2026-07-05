We're all painfully aware of how vastly life has changed in the United States over the past few decades, and not in many positive regards. Not to get political, but Wendy's has done away with its iconic solariums, Pizza Hut's iconic red shingle roofs have become a thing of the past, coffee shops that were once filled with cozy sofas and lounge chairs are now full of metal stools and wooden benches, and the cars on American roads have almost all gone gray.

We used to be a proper country, man. A country that at one point sold nearly as many red cars as white ones, and nearly as many green cars as black ones. Now the most popular non-grayscale color is blue, which accounts for just 9.1% of all new cars. To make matters worse, we now know that the number of new cars painted a boring shade of grayscale has nearly doubled since 1996, up 47.3% according to data from iseecars.com.

We've previously covered the country's not-so-gradual descent into monotonous grayscale on several occasions, but that doesn't make things any less bleak. Last year we even wrote about how bright paint colors actually increase a car's resale value, and yet America's gray pride is still running strong, and it sickens me.