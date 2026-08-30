Elon Musk Saying 'All Cars' Will Have Starlink As The 'Only Way' To Connect Them Sounds More Like Threat Than Promise

Imagine a society in which the world's richest man owns the one and only data service connecting every car on the road. Sounds like it couldn't possibly have negative implications or side effects whatsoever. No dystopian future to see here. But you may not have to imagine it if Elon Musk gets his way. In a tweet, he says it's pretty much inevitable:

All cars will have Starlink in the future. It's the only way to get super high bandwidth to billions of vehicles.

Let's come back to Earth for a moment to see where this is coming from. On July 20, Tesla confirmed that the autonomous taxi that looks like poop from a butt would include a Starlink dish built into its roof, according to Teslarati. Ashok Elluswamy, Tesla's head of AI, clarified that the Cybercab still handles its self-driving tasks internally, and the data connection was there for navigation, customer service, and fleet management. Musk added that customers could also use it to watch 4K streaming video during their trips.

By July 22, Musk said that Starlink would come not only with the Cybercab, but all of Tesla's models. In fact, he feels that every car on the road will eventually need a high-bandwidth internet connection to support their AI computing demands, something I'm sure we're all looking forward to. Fast forward to August 8, when Chris Deardurff posted a picture to X showing a Starlink-equipped Cybercab on the road in Dallas, Texas. Sawyer Merritt shared it, and Musk replied the following day with his comment about how Starlink is The One True Way for all cars. The day after that, Tesla posted official pictures of a Cybercab with an integrated Starlink dish.