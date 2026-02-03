SpaceX Files Federal Request To Launch 1 Million AI Data Center Satellites Into Orbit

If you thought constructing massive AI data centers that consume electricity and water at a monumental scale was a recklessly short-sighted idea, Elon Musk is prepared to up the ante. SpaceX filed a request with the Federal Communications Commission last week to launch one million AI data centers into orbit. The astronomical figure would be larger than all of the man-made objects currently circling Earth. However, it's doubtful that this is even feasible.

China has the same notion, but that doesn't prove feasibility by a long shot. This ill-conceived project may simply be a justification for the $1.25 trillion valuation assigned to the merger of SpaceX and xAI. According to The Verge, the venture claims that placing AI data centers in orbit is an environmentally friendly alternative to facilities on Earth. The power-hungry satellites would be fed through sunlight. However, this position ignores the extreme temperature variations in space. In low Earth orbit, it can get as cold as -240 degrees Fahrenheit in the shade and as hot as 300 degrees in direct sunlight. Engineers would need to design a fail-safe system to keep heat-generating data centers within safe operating temperatures. The company seems more concerned with recreating a science fiction fantasy. SpaceX stated in its filing: