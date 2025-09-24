SpaceX's Starship Woes Put America's Moon Mission In Doubt, Again

NASA's Artemis program, which plans to return Americans to the surface of the Moon, depends pretty heavily on being able to actually land on the Moon. Unlike the old Apollo program, this time around that critical task has been handed over to the private sector to figure out. In 2021, SpaceX was given $3 billion to accomplish that task. Now, doubts are growing that Elon Musk's rocket company will be able to deliver that capability within the next few years, putting the entire project at risk. Worse, if SpaceX can't make a lot of progress soon, odds are that the Chinese will pull off their own Moon landing before America does.

The idea is that SpaceX will use its huge, complicated, and reusable Starship to ferry astronauts to the lunar surface and back. But Starship has been suffering a variety of problems, leading three of the last four to blow themselves up (though the latest flight did successfully complete its mission and return for recovery). As the New York Times notes, SpaceX still has yet to test some of the most complex components of the lunar landing, such as the never-before-attempted in-Earth-orbit refueling of the rocket, requiring at least 15 smaller launches just to get Starship the propellant it needs for the mission. Plus, Starship will need to perform a successful uncrewed landing before putting people in it.

SpaceX doesn't appear anywhere close to nailing those capabilities down (or even testing them), which doesn't bode well for a proposed Artemis III mission in 2027. Then again, other parts of the mission, such as Boeing's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that will take the astronauts from the Earth to the Moon's orbit, are also struggling with time and budget constraints. So, if NASA does start slipping behind China, there's plenty of blame to go around. But Starship will need to build out the most new and unproven technologies to work, making it the riskiest asset in the whole operation.