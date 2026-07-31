Elon Musk Reportedly Wants A Tesla-SpaceX Merger, And Selling Tesla China Could Be The First Step Toward Making That Happen

SpaceX already owns xAI, which Elon Musk previously merged with Twitter, but why stop there? Why not squish all of Elon's companies together and have SpaceX swallow up Tesla, too? The rumor's been floating around for a while, but it seems Tesla's operations in China could get in the way of Elon's dream of his no-longer-a-car-company and his rocket/CSAM company joining together in unholy matrimony. According to the Wall Street Journal, though, Musk has a solution — just get rid of the China business.

It doesn't sound like Musk and his yes men have settled on a specific plan for Tesla China, but if the WSJ's sources are correct, it won't be long before we learn more. Allegedly, "Tesla advisers have discussed possible options for a separation, including a spinoff, sale or closure", and "some Tesla executives have been told to prepare for a separation of the China business ahead of a potential merger."

Musk has also reportedly been preparing for another divorce (business-wise, of course) for a while now, the WSJ reports:

Musk in recent years instructed Tesla executives to organize the company with a "laser" between its U.S. and China businesses, according to people familiar with the planning. He wanted to ensure that in the event of geopolitical strife between the two countries, at least the U.S. half of Tesla would survive.

Tesla didn't respond to the WSJ's request for a comment, but Musk was kind enough to take a short break from retweeting the most vile racists on the internet to deny the report and call it "fake news." As anyone who put a deposit down on a new Tesla Roadster can tell you, you can't trust anything Elon says, but at least for now, that's his official stance.