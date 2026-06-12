Elon Musk Is A Trillionaire, And The Stock Market No Longer Matters

So why does it matter if Elon Musk makes a bunch of money on paper, when he can't even cash it all in? Well, for starters, lots of retail investors stand to lose a ton of money on this stock. I know, it's tough to feel bad for Tesla bros, but try your best. Retail investors aren't the only ones that stand to lose, though: Anyone whose retirement is wrapped up in the Nasdaq 100, a list of the top-performing companies on the exchange, is likely already a SpaceX shareholder. The Nasdaq changed its rules, after a request from Elon Musk, to allow SpaceX's immediate inclusion in the index — forcing folks with 401(k) plans to bet their life savings on Musk's latest whim.

Musk may not be able to sell off his SpaceX shares, but he can put them up as collateral for loans — essentially allowing him to spend the money without sacrificing the shares. That's how he (and other rich folks who store their net worths in the market) manage to throw around such seemingly impossible sums of money on efforts like backing far right political parties and purchasing social networks that allow hate speech. The SpaceX IPO gives Musk more collateral, more money, to throw at what he sees as problems.

Elon Musk is now worth $1,200,000,000,000. A minimum-wage earner in the U.S. needs to work nearly 80,000,000 years — eight hours a day, five days a week, 52 weeks per year — to earn that sum. Musk has on average accrued nearly $6,000,000, every day since his birth. He has unprecedented power, and has shown that it will go towards petulant, spiteful ends. Maybe this will be the thing that proves the stock market is wholly unmoored from the corporate financials it claims to represent, and is simply a way to measure rich peoples' economic vibes.