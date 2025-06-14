Why Does SpaceX's Starship Rocket Keep Exploding?

SpaceX wants to go to Mars, and it's built the rocket it hopes will get it there. This 400 foot tall monster is called the Starship, and it is the largest spacecraft ever built . As a two-stage vehicle, the booster — which is the lower section of the rocket, called the Super Heavy – has a whopping 33 of SpaceX's proprietary Raptor engines to get the whole thing into orbit. Meanwhile, the actual spacefaring vessel that sits in the upper section of the rocket is called the Starship and features a further six engines. What's more, both stages are intended to be fully reusable, flying back to home base to refit and refuel for another launch later.

It really is an incredible design. It just has one problem — it keeps on blowing up. Rather, it has many problems, all of which have led to it blowing up. The first Starship flew in April of 2023, but then blew up. Since then, updated designs have flown a further eight times, some of which have managed to successfully complete their missions. The Super Heavy booster has even flown itself back to the launch tower to be recaptured by its huge arms, which is a pretty astonishing feat. Yet, the last few times it's flown, it's blown up. So why, exactly, does Starship keep exploding?