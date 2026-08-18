Buyers Would Rather Spend Thousands More At Carvana Than Suffer The Crap Dealers Put Them Through

It's hard to find anyone with a nice thing to say about car dealers, and that could explain why thousands of buyers are paying a premium to purchase their new cars from Carvana rather than traditional dealerships — choosing the convenience it offers rather than a lower price.

People are willing to pay extra for the no-haggle, digital-first experience Carvana offers that traditional dealerships just don't. It has refined its customer experience over the 13 years it has been selling used vehicles mostly online and through its car vending machines. Because of the slick operation, people don't mind shelling out — in some cases — over $4,000 more for the same car. From Automotive News:

Technology-savvy car buyers want a streamlined process, making Carvana stand out, said Brian Maas, president of the California New Car Dealers Association, which counts Carvana among the nearly 1,300 franchised new car and truck dealers it represents. [...] Catalyst IQ, an automotive digital marketing and technology firm in Ada, Mich., analyzes the lowest advertised price that a consumer can see for a specific vehicle. The price includes automaker incentives, dealer discounts and special offers. The data provider also converts interest rate specials and lease offers to cash values in its analysis. Carvana advertised the Ram 2500 on average $4,533 or about 6.2 percent above other Stellantis stores in the designated market areas around its new-vehicle dealerships, according to Catalyst IQ. Automakers determine a store's designated market area. Similarly, the Jeep Compass was $1,528 or about 4.3 percent more expensive on average from May 7 to Aug. 5. Catalyst IQ gathers advertised price data by VIN from dealerships' digital listings. "Carvana is able to command in many cases premium pricing at a time when pricing is already historically high," said Rick Wainschel, Catalyst IQ's vice president of analytics. That "says something about their practices and their processes and how consumers are reacting to them." Carvana "has always offered transparent, no-haggle pricing that is informed by market dynamics and observed customer demand," a company spokesperson said in an email. [...] But Carvana's high pricing strategy comes with exceptions. The company priced some models below competitors, such as the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, which was $2,989 and 3.9 percent cheaper than competitors, and the Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was $145 or 0.3 percent below average.

The numbers show that what Carvana is doing is clearly working. Its new-vehicle stores had an average turn rate (the percentage of average vehicle inventory it sells in 90 days) of 69% in the period ending August 5. When compared with the 39% that other Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram stores in the same markets had, the difference is stark. Carvana says its new-vehicle sales business is profitable, too, but it won't say quite how profitable.