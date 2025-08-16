McLaren Will Put Next Year's F1 Car Up For Auction This Year
Over the years, plenty of Formula 1 cars have been auctioned off to wealthy fans who want a piece of motorsports history. But up until now, there hasn't really been a way to bid for a piece of motorsports future. Well, not content merely to be leading in both the Driver's and Constructor's standings this season, McLaren has decided to do a bit of time traveling fundraising by auctioning off cars that not only haven't even raced yet, they haven't even been built.
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown announced at Monterey Car Week that the company would be auctioning off a 2026 Formula 1 car, a 2026 Arrow McLaren IndyCar, and a 2027 United AS for the World Endurance Championship. Yes, as Brown points out, these are cars that are still in development. The auction will be held during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend in December.
Brown says that this will be much more than simply buying a car, even a F1 car or its brethren — the highest bidder will be purchasing a unique experience. It's one thing to root for your team, but it ought to be quite another to root for your own car as it's racing on tracks around the world. What's more, Brown says that you can choose whether your winning bid will be driven by Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri, so you can make sure that your personal favorite driver is doing laps in your car.
Not just a car, but an experience
So, you've opened your sizeable checkbook and won one of the cars up for auction, maybe before it is even built. When can you get your non-existent car? Not until well after it does exist. You can't actually take possession of the vehicle until 2028. Until then, you'll have to make due with a 2025 show car on lease.
Outside of F1, the IndyCar will be driven by Pato O'Ward at the Indianapolis 500 in May 2026. McLaren's LMDh car will mark the team's return to Le Mans and debut in the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2027. That said, you do get a bunch more value for your money. You can visit the McLaren Technology Center in Woking, and you get special access to the team at races. Maybe you can even see your own car! You know, right before somebody else drives it. And maybe crashes it.
Quite a nice couple of cars up for bid there. Want one?