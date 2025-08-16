McLaren Will Put Next Year's F1 Car Up For Auction This Year

Over the years, plenty of Formula 1 cars have been auctioned off to wealthy fans who want a piece of motorsports history. But up until now, there hasn't really been a way to bid for a piece of motorsports future. Well, not content merely to be leading in both the Driver's and Constructor's standings this season, McLaren has decided to do a bit of time traveling fundraising by auctioning off cars that not only haven't even raced yet, they haven't even been built.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown announced at Monterey Car Week that the company would be auctioning off a 2026 Formula 1 car, a 2026 Arrow McLaren IndyCar, and a 2027 United AS for the World Endurance Championship. Yes, as Brown points out, these are cars that are still in development. The auction will be held during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend in December.

Brown says that this will be much more than simply buying a car, even a F1 car or its brethren — the highest bidder will be purchasing a unique experience. It's one thing to root for your team, but it ought to be quite another to root for your own car as it's racing on tracks around the world. What's more, Brown says that you can choose whether your winning bid will be driven by Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri, so you can make sure that your personal favorite driver is doing laps in your car.