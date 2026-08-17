Stellantis May Sell Toronto-Area Assembly Plant

Happy Monday! It's August 17, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at a possible sale of Stellantis' Brampton Assembly plant, as well as Chinese carmakers turning to exports. We'll also look at a lithium mine in China, and Hyundai's enthusiasm for slop.

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