Stellantis May Sell Toronto-Area Assembly Plant
Happy Monday! It's August 17, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.
In this morning's edition, we're looking at a possible sale of Stellantis' Brampton Assembly plant, as well as Chinese carmakers turning to exports. We'll also look at a lithium mine in China, and Hyundai's enthusiasm for slop.
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1st Gear: Stellantis' idle Brampton Assembly Plant may go up for sale
Stellantis has long built many of its cars in Canada, and its Brampton Assembly Plant — a factory outside of Toronto — has been a sizeable part of that effort. Now that U.S. tariffs are pushing automakers to bring production to the States, though, Brampton Assembly has long sat idle. Now, it may be sold off entirely. From Automotive News:
Stellantis is 'seriously' considering the closure and sale of its Brampton Assembly Plant, according to Unifor, jeopardizing more than 2,000 jobs at the plant northwest of Toronto and as many as 8,000 more across the wider supply chain.
Unifor President Lana Payne said the automaker notified the union Aug. 12 that it intended to open discussions with a third party about the potential sale of the plant.
"To say that we are disappointed would be an understatement. This is a gut punch," she told reporters in Toronto Aug. 14.
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Unifor represents about 2,200 hourly workers at the Brampton plant, which has not built a vehicle since late 2023, when muscle car production ended to make way for the next-generation Jeep Compass. Stellantis was midway through retooling for the crossover when it abruptly paused work at the plant in February 2025, citing changes to its product strategy.
The company presented the halt as temporary but later shifted the Compass program to its plant in Belvidere, Ill., which it is spending US $800 million to retool.
Hopefully the workers employed at Brampton Assembly can remain so under new ownership. The plant has to built something, right?
2nd Gear: As the Chinese car market saturates, manufacturers turn their focus to exports
Chinese automakers have been doing great in China, well enough to make import brands rethink their strategy as consumers consistently choose domestic vehicles, but the Chinese market as a whole is cooling. As a result, those Chinese automakers are now targeting export sales of their own. From Reuters:
China's car industry is on a tear overseas, storming markets from Europe to Southeast Asia and heaping pressure on long-established automakers like Toyota Motor and Volkswagen.
But it is a different story at home, where car sales have been in steady decline since late last year, as weak consumer demand and years of intense price competition have left the world's biggest auto market glutted with excess capacity.
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Faced with lacklustre domestic demand, China's automakers have an increasingly powerful incentive to accelerate a push overseas that was already well under way. That will only add to the squeeze on European and Japanese rivals already struggling to compete with China's technologically advanced, low-cost electric vehicles.
China, please, start sending small trucks to the States. Give me a four-door pickup that's small enough to fit in my apartment's tiny parking area. President Xi, my country yearns for freedom.
3rd Gear: China's shuttered lithium mine is still in limbo
CATL is a major battery maker, which means it needs plenty of lithium. That lithium has to come from somewhere, but the company's biggest lithium mine has been closed for a year. Still, the amount of lithium locked up in that mine is staggering, and swings in opinion around the mine are able to shift market prices for the precious metal. From Bloomberg:
A year after Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.'s flagship lithium mine was first shuttered, speculation over its fate is still driving wild price swings, prompting growing concerns among traders and analysts that volatility in China's nascent exchange contract is clouding other drivers.
Rumors and unverified reports around the battery giant's Jianxiawo operation have contributed to a nearly 30% decline in lithium prices since May, as the market frets over the return of a mine that accounts for about 4% of global supply.
But absent an actual full-blown restart, some market participants argue that one eye-catching mine is dominating attention, especially among retail participants, at a time when lithium is benefiting from a surge in demand for battery storage to power fast-expanding artificial intelligence data centers.
Low lithium prices are good, given that basically everything in the world — a world that's always getting more expensive — now requires battery power. Maybe the next iPhone won't get a price bump after all.
4th Gear: Hyundai goes all-in on slop
Four out of five Hyundai workers internally now use the company's AI tools, which is a terrifying prospect. The company has gone all-in on generative AI for Hyundai and Kia workers, though Genesis is a curious omission. From Automotive News:
Hyundai Motor Group achieved 80 percent adoption of its new artificial intelligence platform among its global workforce in just a year, delivering rapid efficiency gains in engineering, safety and production to help it compete against digital-native rivals in the software-defined vehicle era.
The quick uptake of AI-assisted work has contributed to a 90 percent reduction in the amount of time analyzing crash test results and has almost halved the time needed for overseas service centers to pinpoint and diagnose customer vehicle problems, the South Korean carmaker said.
Hyundai Motor Group deployed its in-house H Chat Pro generative AI platform to all Hyundai and Kia employees last year. As of last month, about 30,000 were active users, the company said.
Executives announced the outcomes Aug. 12 at the company's headquarters in Seoul, saying the technological shift will help speed the carmaker's transition to physical AI, where vehicles, robots and other mechanical devices are embedded with AI-powered digital brains.
I still want a Veloster N, but now I'm even more sold on doing all the maintenance myself. I don't need a service writer undergoing AI psychosis to decide my turbo's gone bad when I just have an exhaust leak.
Reverse: The day Hess died
"The world is riddled with maggots, the maggots are getting fat."
The Fuel Up
Have things leveled out? Is it safe to come out now? Is this our new normal? Have you ever really looked at your hands?
On The Radio: Chumbawamba
"You drive better this way, 'cause you're more careful."