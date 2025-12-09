Carvana's Comeback Is One For The Ages As Value Surpasses Ford And GM

Carvana's comeback has to be up there with Tom Brady's performance in Super Bowl LI, the Chicago Cubs in the 2016 World Series and Tiger Woods winning the Masters in 2019. Just three years ago, the online used-vehicle retailer and its massive car vending machines was as good as dead. Now, it's getting ready to make its debut on the S&P 500. Back in 2022, there were fears that Carvana was going to default on its debt and possibly enter bankruptcy, but as new cars became more unaffordable to the average American, they started flocking to the used car seller.

Since its stock hit a record low in 2022, it has surged over 8,000% as the company touted tighter cost controls, debt reduction and a rebound in demand that brought it into profitability. Now, Carvana's market value is about $97 billion — putting it ahead of actual automakers like Ford at $52 billion and General Motors at $71 billion. It's wild to see. From Reuters:

Carvana sold a record 155,941 retail units in the third quarter, while total revenue surged 55% to $5.65 billion from a year earlier, the company reported in October. The company could overtake bigger rival CarMax in quarterly used-car sales volumes by the fourth quarter of 2026, an analyst said in November. [...] Carvana's stock trades at 57.4 times forward earnings, far above the single-digit multiples of its Detroit rivals. "It's a long-term 'buy' and I'd use any pullbacks to add for the long-term secular growth story and market share expansion," said Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist at Hightower Advisors.

I suppose it remains to be seen if this sort of growth is sustainable for Carvana. However, I kind of doubt new cars are going to be getting cheaper anytime soon, so I wouldn't really expect Carvana to lose out on a steady flow of buyers looking for cheaper alternatives. That being said, the entire economy could go belly up tomorrow, and then it might be in a bit of trouble if nobody can even afford used cars. Time will tell.